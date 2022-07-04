KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A firework was the cause of a fire in Kaukauna, and a helpful neighbor not only called 9-1-1 but used a garden hose to try to put it out.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on July 3, crews responded to a reported roof fire at 50 Eagles Court. A neighbor reportedly saw the fire and called 9-1-1.

The neighbor started to fight the fire with his garden hose. Fire department officials were able to put out the fire before it spread to the entire roof.

An investigation showed that the fire was started by a spent firework against the rubber roof. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say that $20,000 worth of damage was done to the roof and ceiling of the building.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.