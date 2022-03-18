GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — People in one Green Bay neighborhood are fed up with crime.

“It’s frustrating,” said Melissa Lane. “We don’t feel heard.”

Lane lives off Mather Street in the Fort Howard neighborhood near downtown Green Bay.

“We have so much crime around this area. Drug busts, traffic, road problems, it seems to be never-ending. And this was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told Local 5’s, Barrett Tryon.

Vandals struck Monday evening, tagging a new $8,000 fence.

“There was maybe a 40 to 50-foot swath that was just covered in black spray paint,” said landlord Mick Scheuer. “It [took] some pretty serious chemicals [to remove it]. It ended up etching all the panels where the spray paint was.”

After three days of clean-up, Scheuer is working to make sure it does not happen again.

“I ended up getting hundreds of dollars more of camera equipment to set up around my property, not to mention the cost of all the chemicals and all the products I needed to get the stuff off of there,” added Scheuer.

And they are not alone. Just a few blocks south of that home, another fence was tagged in the same neighborhood.

“As my neighbors were seeing me cleaning this up, they have been stopping and saying they got hit last year, we got hit two years ago,” said Scheuer.

Scheuer and Lane hope by speaking out, someone will do something.

“I would just ask our politicians, our police force, our mayor would acknowledge what’s happening,” said Lane.

They also want to make sure no one else becomes a victim.

“I think what should be unrealistic is that I have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to fix something when it could have just been prevented,” Scheuer said.

Green Bay police came out and took photos of the two fences and also made police reports. The department said these are the only two reports of it happening and said they are likely connected. In the meantime, officers say it’s on their radar.

Alderman Randy Scannell told Local 5 this used to be a much more common problem years ago. “I trust the police will be able to once again get this issue under control,” he said in an email.