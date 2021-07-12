Neighbors speak out about Oconto development plans

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The former Oconto Legion Golf Course is set to be turned into a new housing development but some neighbors of the course said the site is not properly zoned for housing.

Robert Daly, from the Citizens Committee Opposed to Re-Zoning and Development of the Old Golf Course, said “The interim goal is to influence the zoning commission not to rezone it to residential.”

But City of Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier said no rezoning is needed for the project to continue.

“I know the gentleman that’s complaining about it says we have to rezone,” he said. “And we really don’t have to. Everything is zoned properly for us to start building.”

City officials say they talked to numerous people who are on board with the new development.

“I just went to a birthday party yesterday and there were well over a hundred people there from the community,” said Heier. “Nobody complained about the property. They were happy to see us doing something with it.”

Sara Perrizo, the City Administrator, said “The city supports this 100%. We feel like this is going to be an asset to both the taxpayers as well as all the residents of the city.”

The group against the housing projects wants developers to leave the land alone.

“We would like to see it as a wildlife refuge and of course the DNR would have to be involved in that as well,” said Daly.

And locally this is not the only golf course to close recently, The Shorewood Golf Course in Green Bay shut down just this month.

Chancellor Michael Alexander, UW Green Bay, said “The course has been losing money, somewhere around $100,000 a year.”

Now only time will tell the future of surrounding gold courses.