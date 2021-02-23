GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NeighborWorks Green Bay receives $385,000 grant to help with affordable housing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A grant of $385,000 was awarded to NeighborWorks Green Bay to help address affordable housing challenges and community development in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to officials, the grant was awarded through NeighborWorks America and will be used to support basic operations which includes capital funds to invest in real estate and lend to homebuyers.

“Every year, NeighborWorks Green Bay serves 1,000 families with education and counseling services and we help 200 families achieve the America Dream of homeownership. Annually, through our homeownership and real estate development activities, we leverage community gifts and grants such as this support from NeighborWorks America into more than $50 million of community investment throughout the Greater Green Bay area,” says Noel Halvorsen, President & CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Rep. Mike Gallagher was the one who annouced the awarded grant to NeighborWorks Green Bay.

“For nearly 40 years, NeighborWorks Green Bay has played a critical role in supporting development in our community. As we continue to battle the Coronavirus, their work is as important as it has ever been,” says Rep. Gallagher.

