GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Families in the Green Bay area gathered to celebrate the end of summer vacation at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The “Goodbye to Summer” picnic was hosted by NeighborWorks to spread awareness of their campaign for safe, affordable multi-family housing.

A campaign that is also getting money from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

“Events like this are so important for our community because it’s a time for us to get together, to celebrate the things we love about Green Bay that make our community so exciting and so important,” said Teresa Adler, who is the donor engagement manager.

Adler says she hopes that those who attended the event had the chance to connect with their neighbors and the people within their community.