Neopit man charged with sexual abuse of minor in federal court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Neopit man has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in federal court.

According to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against 26-year-old Robert Kapishkowit, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and a resident of Neopit.

Kapishkowit is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor, according to officials. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, from 5 years to life on supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Officials say Kapishkowit engaged in a sex act with a person between the ages of 12 and 16. The assault allegedly occurred within the exterior boundaries of the Menominee Indian Reservation.