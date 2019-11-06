NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Neopit man charged with sexual abuse of minor in federal court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Neopit man has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in federal court.

According to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against 26-year-old Robert Kapishkowit, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and a resident of Neopit.

Kapishkowit is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor, according to officials. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, from 5 years to life on supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Officials say Kapishkowit engaged in a sex act with a person between the ages of 12 and 16. The assault allegedly occurred within the exterior boundaries of the Menominee Indian Reservation.

