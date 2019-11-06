Neopit woman charged in federal court with retaliating against witness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Menominee woman has been charged in federal court with retaliating against a witness.

According to the US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Elmira Corn, an enrolled member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and resident of Neopit, reportedly engaged in conduct that caused bodily harm in retaliation for a victim giving information to law enforcement about a federal offense.

An indictment charges Corn with Obstructing Justice by Retaliating against a Witness. If convicted, Corn faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.