Neshota Park trails close due to flooding and needed repairs

by: Brenna Cisler

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks report that the horse and hiking trails within Neshota Park are closed due to flooding and needed repairs.

According to Park officials, the trails are scheduled to reopen by Monday, August 16. They are asking users to check back for opening updates on their Facebook page.

The forecast for today calls for evening thunderstorms that are expected to bring more flooding to the area – along with damaging straight-line winds and the threat for some large hail and spin up tornados in some areas.

This comes after Neshota Park trails faced closure last month for the same reason.

