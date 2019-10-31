Nestlé recalling ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough

(WFRV) — Nestlé USA is recalling ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces, according to a press release.

The voluntary recall is limited to specific batch codes, including ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped “chubs.”

Nestlé says these products were distributed throughout the US and Puerto Rico.

Products, listed below, with batch codes between 9189 and 9295 are included in the recall.

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz) & (30oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz) & (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz) M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé says they are announcing this voluntary recall out of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products. They said the source of the rubber has been identified and the issue has been fixed.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased these products listed above should not prepare or consume them, but discard them, according to Nestlé. They also ask that you retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Customer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.