Neuroscience Group Field to act as Brewers Alternate Training Site

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Timber Rattlers home at Neuroscience Group Field will be the training camp home of the Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Site.

Starting on April 12, players that will likely be on the Nashville Sounds roster will begin to prepare for their season that starts on May 4.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We are grateful to the Timber Rattlers for hosting the Brewers alternate site group,” said Tom Flanagan, Vice President – Minor League Operations for the Brewers.

Officials are reportedly working with Brewers Player Development and MLB on conditions that would allow fans to attend workouts and intrasquad scrimmages.

“We truly value our relationship with the Brewers and we appreciate their confidence in our staff and facility to accommodate their needs,” says Timber Rattlers President, Rob Zerjav.

Former Brewers manager Ned Yost’s son, Ned Yost IV, is on the coaching staff and will be in attendance.

According to officials, Neuroscience Group Field was used as the Alternate Training Site of the Brewers last year.

The Alternate Training Site concept is to have a place near the Major League team’s stadium that allows players to train and be ready to be quickly and safely called up to the MLB club when necessary, according to officials.