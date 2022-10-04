MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October.

Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day was founded by a group called Cupcakes for Life to raise awareness about abortion and spark up dialogue on the topic by using cupcakes.

In a statement from Kopp’s, the establishment said linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” with their long-running flavor “Hey Cupcake”, was an oversight and an honest mistake.

“It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate,” stated Kopp’s.

After receiving the backlash, Kopp’s has removed the flavor from its Flavor Forecast and has revised the list on its website.

Going forward, we strive to be more diligent in reviewing our flavor lists and any flavors we may link to a national holiday. We are sincerely sorry to all of our customers, loyal and new, whom we offended with our attempt to link a National Day with our Flavor of the Day offerings. Kopp’s Frozen Custard

Kopp’s concluded the statement by saying their number one priority is to welcome everyone who walks through their doors.

The Facebook post has over 3,300 comments and 500+ shares.