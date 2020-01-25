Neville Museum exhibit pays tribute to 105-year-old Green Bay tradition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit on display at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay reflects on a 105-year-old tradition of cultivating the creative economy of the greater Green Bay area.

The Museum says it all started in September 1915 when nine women began working together in a group known as the Green Bay Art Club. In 1927, the group would change its name to the Green Bay Art Colony, the name it carries today.

During that first year, the group organized its first exhibition at the former Kellogg Public Library.

That exhibition, including shawls, artworks, and artifacts, was the birth of the Neville Public Museum.

Today, the Green Bay Art Colony remains active with artists from across the area. The museum says it includes professional artists as well as talented, emerging artists.

This year’s annual exhibition, The Legacy Continues, reflects on this tradition. A total of 26 artists reflect this legacy in their 38 submitted works across multiple mediums, according to the Museum.

The Museum goes on to say that this year’s juror, Stephanie Trenchard, has worked as a professional artist for over 30 years. Trenchard has worked in a multitude of mediums including glass and oil painting.

Trenchard, along with her husband, artist Jeremy Popelka, has owned and operated a working glass studio and small gallery in Sturgeon Bay since 1997, according to the Museum.

This year’s award winners are:

1st place: Karen Kjell for her stoneware sculpture entitled Miss Chief

2nd place: Daniela Kouzov for her ceramic entitled Extra Large Textured Bowl

3rd place: Cynthia Tumpach for her oil painting entitled Pine Tree Road

1 st Honorable Mention: Teresa Gifford for her art quilt entitled Homesick

Honorable Mention: Teresa Gifford for her art quilt entitled Homesick 2nd Honorable Mention: Shanna Koltz for her modified digital photography entitled Love Sick

The 105th Green Bay Art Colony Exhibition – The Legacy Continues will be on display until March 29, 2020.