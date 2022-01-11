GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Neville Museum highlights local students for Youth Art Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Neville Museum recently debuted their 2022 Youth Art Month exhibit, which features over 100 pieces from students all over Northeast Wisconsin.

This new exhibit includes students grades K thru 12th grade and features a variety of mediums. The Wisconsin Art Education Association partnered with the Neville Public Museum for this exhibit. They are emphasizing the value of art programs in schools throughout our state.

The new art exhibit will be on display thru March 6th. You can visit their website for details on visiting hours.

