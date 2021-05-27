Neville Museum prepares for summer, adds Savage Ancient Seas Exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is preparing for a fun-filled summer. The museum is welcoming back campers inside and also bringing in a new exhibit.



Each week they will hold a one-day camp for kids. Each camp day will be themed and give kids an opportunity to learn while having fun.





Each camp session will highlight different aspects of education from Zombie Survival and History to engineering adventures plus they will also welcome guests into the Savage Ancient Seas exhibit.

The Savage Ancient Seas Exhibit opens on Saturday, May 29th, and will last through August. It showcases the ocean creatures that lived during the last age of the dinosaurs. People will get a chance to see an up-close look at how large the creatures were.



People can register for the camp online, the fee is $20 per session for non-members and $15 per session for museum members.