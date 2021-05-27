GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Neville Museum prepares for summer, adds Savage Ancient Seas Exhibit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is preparing for a fun-filled summer. The museum is welcoming back campers inside and also bringing in a new exhibit.

Each week they will hold a one-day camp for kids. Each camp day will be themed and give kids an opportunity to learn while having fun.



Each camp session will highlight different aspects of education from Zombie Survival and History to engineering adventures plus they will also welcome guests into the Savage Ancient Seas exhibit.

The Savage Ancient Seas Exhibit opens on Saturday, May 29th, and will last through August. It showcases the ocean creatures that lived during the last age of the dinosaurs. People will get a chance to see an up-close look at how large the creatures were.

People can register for the camp online, the fee is $20 per session for non-members and $15 per session for museum members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer