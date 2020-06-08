Neville Public Museum asking for public’s help to tell local story of the Black Lives Matter movement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Museums try to capture historic moments and ultimately present that information to the public through an exhibit. Now the Neville Public Museum is asking for the public’s help to tell the local story of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This past week in Green Bay hundreds of people marched city streets seeking an end to racism and police brutality. A message ringing across the globe with voices raised in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s here in Green Bay, it’s a state story, it’s a national story,” said Museum Director Beth Lemke.

A moment in history that Lemke hopes to capture by preserving protest signs, t-shirts, posters and personal experiences from those who attended these peaceful protests. And perhaps one day – create an exhibit.

“We’re looking at a social and a racial conflict,” she said. “We want to make sure we are capturing it in the voices of the people that experienced it.”

The museum has explored the issue of race relations before, creating an exhibit called Delay of Game which looked at civil rights and the experiences of black football players in the Lombardi Era.

Deputy Director Kevin Cullen says the Black Lives Matter protests are historic moments in the ongoing fight for racial equality.

“The housing marches of the 1960s, civil rights, these events are chapters in a very long story,” said Cullen.

And Lemke says this movement in Green Bay must be recorded and the artifacts from it preserved.

“Give us a little bit of their time, give us some of your personal information and their personal artifacts – that way we can have it for future,” Lemke said. “It’s not like we’re going to put it on display tomorrow or a year from now. But we will have it, so when history does repeat itself we’ll be able to bring that out and say again, this is what happened at this moment in time.”

If you have items you’d like to donate to the museum – they are collecting them at the Neville Tuesday between 3 pm and 6 pm and on Wednesday between 9 am and noon