Neville Public Museum exhibit features art by N.E. Wis. women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neville Public Museum has a new display of artwork created by women from Northeast Wisconsin.

Officials with the museum say they were drawn to the group’s work because it strays from what you would traditionally expect to see in a gallery.

The exhibit – Women Who Run with Scissors: Materialized – features over 70 colorful and creative pieces by 14 women artists who represent some of the most innovative textile and fabric arts in the area.

It is also paired with sewing-related artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

“It is fabric and textile driven, which again, you don’t always think, you think watercolor or oil painting when you’re thinking formal art museum. This just, there’s so many bright, vivid colors and textures and patterns in the pieces that there’s just so much to see in each and every one of them,” says Beth Lemke, Executive Director of the Neville Public Museum.

“What we liked about this is that it’s an all-female group.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Neville Public Museum through November 10.