GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Women’s History Month that starts on March 1, The Neville Public Museum is rolling out a new exhibit called “HerStory.“

Organizers say the exhibit aims to explore the changing roles and experiences of women in work, politics, and their community through photographs, stories, and artifacts.

Seventeen women were interviewed to share their stories and personal items. One of the women says it’s a powerful place to see so much inspiration in other people’s stories.

“My promise to myself is that I’m gonna be the change I wanna see and I do that by making sure the young people after me have a legacy, something to follow, something to pick up and go and run with it,” said Sharon Harper, a woman featured in the exhibit.

She says she hopes her story, as well as the others, can help inspire the next generation.

The exhibit opened on Feb. 15 and is scheduled to close on Nov. 6.