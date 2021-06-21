GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Neville public museum in Green Bay welcomes animal-themed exhibit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, June 21, The Neville Public Museum announced their newest art exhibit “Beauty of the Beasts: Animal Art.”

Opening Saturday, June 26, the internally curated exhibit focuses on animals in art. The exhibition will provide the museum with the chance to present over 140 original art pieces from the permanent collection housed at the Neville Public Museum. The artwork will be complemented with an installation by local Green Bay artist Fab Collab.

Deputy Director and Co-Curator of the exhibit, Kevin Cullen is thrilled for the public to experience “Beauty of the Beast.” Saying, “for generations animals have appeared in the visual arts in everything ranging from decoration to symbols and allegories.”

Cullen goes on to explain how the exhibit will provide guests with fun animal facts while also showcasing art from their collection that historically has not been on display in this style of presentation.

To check museum hours, purchase tickets, or find out more about the exhibit go to the Neville Public Museum’s personal website.

