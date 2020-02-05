Neville Public Museum offering free admission on ‘Explorer Wednesdays’ for Brown Co. residents

Takes place the first Wednesday of each month from 5-8 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular museum is offering a special treat today.

The Neville Public Museum will be waiving admission fees for Brown County residents later today as part of their monthly ‘Explorer Wednesday’ series. On the first Wednesday of every month, visitors can visit the museum and experience all of its exhibits. Activities may include art projects, science experiments, or guided tours of a featured exhibit.

“Sometimes, depending on the exhibit, we’ll bring in a science based activity just so that way we’re bringing in all of the senses and opportunity for families to gather and participate together,” said Beth Lemke, Director at the Neville Public Museum.

Happy Hump Day! It’s free admission day for @browncountywi residents from 5-8 pm @NevilleMuseum. We’re taking a look at the brand new exhibits "Green Bay Art Colony" & "Guns & Gowns: 200 Years of Fashion and Firearms." #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/eoDiCudLcd — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 5, 2020

Currently, there are three exhibits on display at the Neville- “Green Bay Art Colony,” “Guns & Gowns: 200 Years of Fashion and Firearms,” and an exhibit dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called, “Envision Change, Act Now.”

For those Brown County residents looking to attend, all that is needed is a resident ID. You can find more information online right here or on the Neville Museum’s Facebook page.