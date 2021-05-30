Neville Public Museum opens interactive traveling exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit is on display for families to enjoy and learn something new at the Neville Public Museum.

The exhibit is called “Savage Ancient Seas” and is the only traveling exhibit featuring the marine fossil world of the Late Cretaceous Period. The exhibit is filled with huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish big enough to swallow an adult human, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane, and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived.

There to enjoy the new exhibit on Saturday was museum attendee Josiah Herhsner who shared, “I’m here today just to learn something new. You know, you can never have too much knowledge in your life so might as well learn something new and it’s a beautiful day to do it.”

The exhibit is interactive offering accurate and engaging information via kiosks, touchscreens, graphic panels, mobile device content, big-screen videos, and real fossils for visitors to touch. Guests can come to check out the new exhibit now until August 22.