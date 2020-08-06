Neville Public Museum opens renovated core gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 16 months, the Neville Public Museum has opened its renovated core gallery.

The Generations Gallery is now open to the public and includes new displays featuring artifacts and artwork from permanent collections that were in storage. The gallery is 8,000 square feet and brings some of the most unique pieces out in the open.

“We really took the signature items, the artifacts that were really unique to our area and bring them to the community in a way that they can really get up close to them, see the detail, see the fine craftsmanship, and hopefully understand the story of that person who owned it, used it, made it,” Beth Lemke, executive director with the Neville tells WFRV Local 5.

In early June, the Neville Public Museum put a call out to the community to help tell the local story of the Black Lives Matter movement. Lemke told WFRV Local 5 that they hope to capture the story by preserving protest signs, t-shirts, posters, and personal experiences from those who attended these peaceful protests. And perhaps one day – create an exhibit.

In January, the Neville unveiled a new exhibit that reflected on a 105-year-old tradition of cultivating the creative economy of the greater Green Bay area. A total of 26 artists reflect a legacy in their 38 submitted works across multiple mediums, according to the Museum.

