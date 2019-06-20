Neville Public Museum taking campers to “Infinity and Beyond” with Space Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids will be preparing to blast-off this summer as they embark on a summer space camp exploration with the Neville Public Museum.

For three days only, the Neville Public Museum will be hosting a Space Camp for students centered on space and learn about the universe. The space camp is open to third through sixth grade students.

“Really what they’re learning are the science skills that we know are so important, especially during the summer time when they’re not in school,” said Ryan Swadley, Museum Educator at the Neville Public Museum. “It’s a way to kind of keep them learning, keep them curious and engaged with some of the things that they really are going to need to know as they continue to get older and move through school.”

Campers are asked to register before attending camp and the camp will be held on two more occasions- July 11 and August 8. Both camps will be held from 8-noon. You can find more information including how to register online right here.