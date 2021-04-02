GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Neville Public Museum’s newest exhibit to open April 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum will be unveiling a new gallery on Saturday, April 2.

Spectacular Science is the newest gallery and is focused on subjects of science, and will have four mini science exhibits with hands-on experiences, according to officials.

“I am very excited for visitors to experience Spectacular Science. Creating four mini exhibits (Birds, Bees, Engineering Marvels, and Germs) gives us the opportunity to showcase artifacts from our collection that aren’t currently on display,” says James Peth Museum Research Technician and Curator of the exhibit.

The new exhibit has allowed the museum to partner with local organizations. According to officials videos in the exhibit will allow guests to see N.E.W. Zoo zookeepers at work or hear a Brown County Public Health professional talk about how they work through the pandemic.

Spectacular Science is located on the museum’s first floor and will rotate a themed section once a year.

For more information visit the museum’s website.

