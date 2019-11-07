New $144 million dollar health facility coming to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – To meet growing consumer demand for convenient, specialized services, ThedaCare, Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin and Neuroscience Group announced a new collaboration creating the region’s first comprehensive Orthopedics, Spine and Pain Center.

“This collaboration brings together a team of physician experts, specialized care teams and comprehensive services, all offered at a single location,” said Imran Andrabi, MD, President and CEO of ThedaCare. “Our goal is to put patients first, minimize patient recovery time and ultimately fulfill our mission of improving the health and quality of life for the people in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.”

The new Orthopedics, Spine and Pain Center will enhance access to specialized experts and the latest technology and will be located at ThedaCare Health Campus -Encircle in Appleton.

The location will include a medical office building, specialty surgery center,and orthopedic and spine hospital, as well as support services for total patient care.

Total cost for the new 230,000 sq. ft. center is budgeted to be around $144 million.

The Orthopedics, Spine and Pain Center is expected to open in late 2021, with groundbreaking planned for spring 2020.