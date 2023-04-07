(WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is creating an additional area code that will overlay in northeast Wisconsin.

Announced on Friday, the area code will overlay the area in which the 920 area code is now in service. These areas include communities such as Appleton, Beaver Dam, Berlin, Fond du Lac, Fort Atkinson, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Ripon, Sheboygan, Sturgeon Bay, and Watertown.

The 920 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes by the first quarter of 2024. The new 274 area code will provide new customers with telephone numbers.

All current customers will retain their existing telephone numbers and continue dialing and receiving calls without change, meaning if you have a 920 area code number, nothing will change for you.

This process will provide additional numbering resources to meet the demands for telephone numbers. The new 274 area code will be in service beginning May 5, 2023.

274 will begin being assigned once all 920 area codes are assigned. Officials say this could happen as soon as the end of the year.

The plan filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator can be found here.