New 55-room hotel opens in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A new hotel is now open in Two Rivers.

The Cobblestone Hotel and Suites held a grand opening, boasting the hotel has a big town feel with small town prices.

Developers say there was some concern about opening a business in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time of COVID, we had some hard conversations before opening to say ‘Do we pivot for six months, twelve months, and do something different?'” Ross Niemi, a developer with the Two Rivers Hotel Group tells WFRV Local 5.

The developers say they noticed a trend of people traveling locally and they felt it’s important to give families a place to stay.

Last summer, City Manager Greg Buckley told WFRV Local 5 that he thinks the hotel will bring more tourism to the area, boosting the local economy.

“It’s really hard to overstate the impact of this planned hotel project right here in our downtown waterfront,” Buckley told Local 5. “Our vision as a city has been to turn our face back to the water, back toward these incredible resources we have, with the harbor, our rivers, Lake Michigan.”

Ground first broke for the four-story, 55-room hotel in September. It’s part of a $6.3 million investment by the Two Rivers Hotel Group, LLC, and a group of 15 investors.

The new hotel replaces the historic Suettinger Hardware, an iconic local business that had been at the intersection of 16th and Jefferson for six decades. Suettinger Hardware was demolished in the fall of 2018 to make room for the Cobblestone Hotel & Suite.

Latest Stories