GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It is a topic not many people talk about, which is exactly why one organization wants to tackle suicide and especially how it affects veterans.

“For Wisconsin, it’s probably around 500 to 600 deaths a year,” said Dr. Bert Berger, the mental health division manager for the Zablocki VA Health Care System.

He is helping lead up the project by Reach Out Wisconsin.

“For veterans, if they have a mental health problem, that can predispose them to suicide. But other things like physical health problems, even relationship issues are triggers,” Dr. Berger added.

The group understands that veterans sometimes do not come forward with how they are feeling or what problems they are facing. They hope these new ads and informational campaigns will also reach family members who might realize someone is struggling.

“They’re more likely to have firearms. They’re more likely to have loaded firearms in their home, so the risk of dying by suicide, or using a firearm is really high,” Dr. Berger said.

“Live Today, Put It Away” is the central message of the campaign, telling people to move a gun out of reach to someone who might be struggling. In fact, Dr. Berger said many gun shops will temporarily hold your gun for free.

“Seventy-percent of veterans use a firearm for suicide versus a civilian, non-veteran population that is about 50-percent,” added Dr. Berger. “We know that just decreasing access to a firearm can help.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available 24 hours a day.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 is free and confidential and operates seven days a week.