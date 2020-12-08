New Agriscience Center nears debut for Luxemburg-Casco School District

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco School District is putting final touches on its brand-new Agriscience Center.

The new building, expected to be available for use during the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year, will augment the Agriscience Department’s ability to prepare students for the various agriculture career pathways.

“This building is going to be a great asset to the students of Luxemburg-Casco. It will give them college and career-ready skills that they can take with them anywhere they go. It also will provide them a better understanding of how food gets from field to fork and all of the processes in between,” says Justine Selk, the district’s Agricultural Educator

The barn contains three box stalls, which will house non-companion animals during the school day. Students will have hands-on learning opportunities with live animals, which include horses, cattle, and goats.

Chickens will be kept on-site year-round in a designated chicken coop area, which is sealed off to prevent dust from traveling to the nearby barn area.

The new Agriscience Center has an arena area, with bleachers to seat students, allowing for animals to be brought out and teaching demonstrations given to larger groups. It also contains a loft area for storage purposes, two restrooms, and a headhouse.

The greenhouse will be used to grow vegetables and for the district’s annual flower production. Floral sales to the public are expected to eventually become a student-run business.

Another goal is to someday team up with the district’s food service department to offer the students the option of produce grown at the Agriscience Center as part of their lunch service.

Outside of the Agriscience Center will be extensive greenery. Future plans include the incorporation of fruit trees, raised beds, and multiple landscapes for instructional purposes.