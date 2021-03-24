New air purification technology keeps travelers safe at Austin Straubel International Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Travelers using Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport are now experiencing a new level of clean. As Kris Schuller reports, the airport is the first in the nation to install new state-of-the-art air purification technology.

Within the airport terminal at Austin Straubel – new technology has been put in place.

“We have installed three NoviSphere PE 254 pathogen eradication units,” said GRB Director Marty Piette.

Special equipment aimed at creating germ-free air in large public settings.

“Basically it kills the pathogens in the air as it passes through,” said NoviSphere CEO Paul Lockhart.

And Austin Straubel is the first airport in the nation where these units have been installed.

“It shows that we’re leading the way being proactive, trying to instill that customer confidence,” Piette said.

These units circulate air 24/7, the air is cleaned by UV-C light, creating a safe environment for all who use the airport.

“There is a wavelength of this ultraviolet light that is very harmful to bacteria and viral pathogens and so forth,” Lockhart said.

Right now there are three units in the terminal, each with the capacity to clean to 13,000 cubic feet of volume. County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the purchase is another tool in the airport’s “Flying GRB Means Clean” initiative.

“We knew that for us to come out of this, we needed to regain the trust of the public,” said Streckenbach.

And those in the terminal who heard of the new tool say it’s a smart, safe investment.

“It’s nice to have somebody paying attention to what’s going on,” said one man from Florida.

“It’s just an added layer of peace. To know that I have any additional layers to keep me safe and my family safe back home, is always a better piece of mind,” said one woman flying to California.

“It’s all about reducing the risk and then it’s all about providing assurance to the traveler,” Lockhart said.

Travelers who according to the airport director, are slowly starting to fly again.

“We need to do anything and everything we can to make this a safe environment,” said Piette.

The county purchased two of the units at a cost of $12,000 and NoviSphere donated another.