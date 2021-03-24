New Alert: “Don’t post your vaccination card on social media”

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As more people get vaccinated in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, there is a new alert for people who post their vaccination card on social media.

The Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission is warning people who are posting their vaccination cards not to do it, because you are sharing personal information that could make you a victim of cyber crime.

“There are folks who will target you if you do that and try and sweet talk you, persuade you into giving information,” said William Kresse National Fraud Expert. Scammers can claim that they are with the government, or health services and try and obtain additional information to steal your identity.

The vaccination card provides proof that you have been vaccinated, which can be used to travel in both the U.S. and overseas. Social media users who post their cards, without obstructing their personal info, can have their info lifted and share on the dark web.

“When the info is in the dark web, it can be on there forever,” said Susan Bach, Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. Bach says that fake cards can be manufactured as well, and sold to people who want them. “You have to protect yourself and your information,” said Bach.

There are a couple ways to prevent your information from being stolen. “I recommend that people pull a copy of their credit report annually,” said Bach. There are a number of websites that you can get a copy for free. “I also recommend that you put a freeze on your credit report,” said Bach. Issuing a freeze will prevent creditors from pulling your report and approving loans and other purchases in your name.

The Better Business Bureau has scam tracker tab on their website, where you can view the latest scams in your area. You also have an opportunity to report a scam that you might be a victim of. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.