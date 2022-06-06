ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A local baseball league that aims to serve adults 19 and over with physical and/or intellectual or developmental disabilities held its inaugural Opening Day on Monday.

The NEW All-Star League is similar to the Miracle League of Green Bay, however, aimed at an older demographic. The Miracle League of Green Bay ranges from 4-year-olds all the way up to 19-year-olds but caps out at 19. The NEW All-Star League will allow those 19 and older to play.

The league was formed in a group effort by families, volunteers of Miracle League of Green Bay and Miracle League of the Lakeshore (Manitowoc area), the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County, and Green Bay Community Church.

“There is this big cut off where adults with disabilities didn’t have that same opportunity so we started this league in order to make sure that the adults in our area with disabilities had an opportunity to play and have fun,” said Amy Jo Barhite, the Communications and Outreach Coordinator for NEW All-Star League.

All games are played at the Resch Miracle Field in Allouez, which features a rubber field to ensure the safety of all those participating in the game.

The NEW All-Star League runs from June 6 to August 15 with games played at 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Mondays (with the exception of July 4).

According to a release, 62 players have registered for the 2022 season. However, the league is looking for adult volunteers to fill in as coaches, and on-field partners to assist the players.

For more information about the NEW All-Star League, you can visit their website here.