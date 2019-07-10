New and crazy foods coming to Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin State Fair is coming up fast and that means food vendors are preparing to unveil new and crazy delights!
Fair officials have announced 66 new food and beverage additions. The fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11. For a full list of vendors and more information on the fair, click here.
- Affogato – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Apple Crunch Cheesecake Quesadilla – Mexican Grill
- Apple Nachos – WI Apple Growers
- Backyard BBQ Burrito – Mexican Grill
- Blazin’ Jalapeno Deep Fried Olives – Fried Fruit & Fried Olives
- Boss Hog Sandwich – Robert’s Brat-Tot-Chos Tavern at the Park
- Breakfast On-A-Stick – Bud Pavilion
- Brownie Waffle Stick – Waffle Chix
- Bud Spuds – Bud Pavilion
- Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco – Poncho Dog
- Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Meatball Sliders – Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin
- Buffalo Chicken Poppers – Tavern at the Park
- Bug Tacos – Exotic Meat Grill
- Cherry Cake Slice – WI Cherry Growers
- Cherry Scone – WI Cherry Growers
- Chicago Dog Nachos Slim’s – PBR Park
- Chicago Dog Wrap Slim’s – PBR Park
- Chicken Parmesan Stick – Waffle Chix
- Chick-N-Stix Sampler – Sprecher Landing
- Chilled Tri Tip Wrap – Saz’s Miller High Life Pavilion
- Chocolate Covered Bacon Berry Kabobs – Caribbean Smoothees
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Sticks – Gooonies Fish & Beer Shack
- Deep Fried Banana Bread Bites – Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill
- Deep Fried Booyah! – Water Street Brewery
- Deep Fried Fire Roasted Apple Pie Sundae – Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin
- Deep Fried Italian Stallion – Water Street Brewery
- Deep Fried Milk with Cookie Dip – Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Deep Fried Portobella Fries – Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Fudge (6 new flavors) – Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge
- Garlic Cheese Curds – Brad & Harry’s Cheese Curds
- General Tso’s Cauliflower – Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Gourmet Popcorn (4 new flavors) – Pop’s Kettle Corn
- Grasshopper Slushie On-a-Stick – All Things Jerky
- Hog Wings – Tropics
- Italian Beef Blasts – Albanese’s Roadhouse
- Italian Panini – Expo Center Stand #3
- Jalapeno Popper Hot Dog – Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon
- Jolly Rancher Flurry – Hand Dipped Ice Cream
- Jumbo Stuffed Lobster Tater Kegs – Shrimp Shack
- Klement’s Beer Cheese Polish Sausage – Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin
- Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon – Pizza Pistol Pete’s
- M&M Donut Sundae – Fluffy’s Donuts
- Oreo Cookie Sundae – Fluffy’s Donuts
- Pork Schnitzel Sandwich Slim’s – Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Prime Rib Slider – Leadfoot’s Race Bar & Grill
- Queso-Fundido Dog – Tavern at the Park
- Reuben Cuban Sandwich – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Saz’s Shaved Beef Bomber – Saz’s BBQ
- Saz’s Trackside Burger Saz’s – Miller High Life Pavilion
- Sfingi – Pistol Pete’s
- Snake Soup – Exotic Meat Grill
- Southern Pulled BBQ & Slaw Sandwich – Wisconsin Dairy Goat Products
- Spicy Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders – Bud Pavilion
- Sticky Pigs – Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Totchos Tots – Knuckleheads
- The Black Pearl’s Seafood Avocado Boat – Gooonies Fish & Beer Shack
- The Caramel Turtle Pretzel – Gertrude’s Pretzel
- The Loaded German Pretzel – Gertrude’s Pretzel
- The Ultimate Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae – Emma’s Cookie Kitchen
- Tropics Street Corn Nachos – Tropics
- Wisco Stick – Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- World’s Hottest Jerky On-A-Stick – All Things Jerky
- BEVERAGES VENDOR
- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Unicorn Beer Float – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Freezer Brews – Sprecher Freezer