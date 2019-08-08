New app allows kids to practice calling 911

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — An app has been launched that allows kids to practice dialing 911.

The Center for Childhood Safety (CCS) in Ashwaubenon says they have been working to develop an app to help kids practice in case of an emergency situation.

Kid’s Practice 911 Dialer provides education on placing 911 calls by using animated lessons and a realistic phone dialer.

The CCS says the app operates like a real phone – children make the call and are asked to provide their name, address, and phone number, followed by directions on how to proceed.

According to the CCS, most experts recommend teaching kids how to call 911 around the age of four.

Currently, the app can only be found in Google Play by clicking here.

For more information on the CCS, call 920-272-0110 or by clicking here.