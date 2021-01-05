FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New Appleton board member says he’s honored to have been selected

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Appleton School Board voted in a new member Monday night.

Technology expert Ed Ruffolo received the most votes in two rounds of virtual interviews among the three finalists.

He’s succeeding Leah Olson who resigned to spend more time with her family during the pandemic.

This is a board that has faced backlash over online learning.

Ruffolo spoke about his time in non profit work and the importance of conflict resolution.

“You have to acknowledge that it’s okay for people to have conflict,” he explained during a zoom meeting that was open to the public. “Then you have to try to educate folks and set up a process where you have constructive conflict resolution.”

Ruffolo currently serves as the Director of Technology at Miron Construction.

“The strengths I think I bring to this is, in general, accounting and technology which can be useful to the board. And more importantly, 25 years in leadership in business and equally long experience serving on boards the last 25 to 30 years.”

