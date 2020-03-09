FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New Appleton business allowing visitors to reach their 'Breaking Point'

Visitors can unleash unwanted tension by breaking or throwing objects

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – From splattering paint to throwing objects, there’s no shortage of reducing stress at The Breaking Point.

The new rage room in Appleton is allowing its visitors to vent all of their frustrations under one roof. It’s billed as Wisconsin’s first and only rage room/paint splatter room- offering alternative stress relief methods.

The ONLY place in the Fox Valley that offers an outlet when you’ve had a long day, hour, month or year or if you just want to have some fun in a different way. Come break things by yourself or bring your friends and have a paint throwing party and create your own masterpiece.

For more information on The Breaking Point, you can check them out online right here or on their Facebook page.

