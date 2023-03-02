GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The case in a Green Bay murder and mutilation case has been rapidly changing, days after the defense lawyer asked to be removed, a request for a new judge has also been filed.

Taylor Schabusiness, who is accused of murdering and dismembering Shad Thyrion in February 2022, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, on February 14, during a competency hearing.

Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh, accepted the motion for a new attorney on February 27 and ordered Schabusiness back in court on March 3 at 1:15 p.m.

According to court records Christopher Froelich was entered in as an attorney for Schabusiness on February 28 and the motion to ‘consider disqualification and recusal’ was filed on Wednesday.

Schabusiness and Thyrion had reportedly been using drugs before engaging in sexual activity, according to the criminal complaint. That is when Schabusiness allegedly ‘went crazy’ and proceeded to strangle Thyrion before decapitating him.

Schabusiness is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Third-Degree Sexual Assault.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as more information is provided.