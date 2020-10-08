New ballot boxes installed, ready for service ahead of Election Day

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Four new ballot boxes have been installed in various locations throughout Green Bay ahead of the November Election. In August, the city told Local 5, that the boxes were coming due to increased voter registration. “Due in part to a grant from the Center for tech and civic life, along with some additional money within our budget, we are able to get more drop boxes,” said Celestine Jeffreys of the City of Green Bay.

Fast forward to Wednesday, the brand new boxes were delivered. The cost on each box is about $1,000. Jeffreys says that the contents of the box will be collected twice a day. “The boxes are secure and have surveillance that will be monitored,” said Jeffreys. The boxes are easy to access via a vehicle, with reminders on the box in case you forget something.

The box can be accessed 24-hours a day up until election day. On election day, four of the boxes will close at 7:00 p.m. sharp with one drop box located at the rear of City Hall to close at 8:00 p.m. sharp. No additional ballot boxes will be collected after that time. If you are voting by absentee, you are encouraged to visit a drop box before November 3rd.