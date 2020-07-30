New beach in Two Rivers is taking shape thanks to harbor dredging project

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) Two Rivers has long been known for Neshotah Beach, but soon it may have some stiff competition. Local 5 shows you the new North Pier Beach – a picturesque by-product of a harbor dredging project.

Alongside Lake Michigan, North Pier Beach – a small section of waterfront property. Where thanks to a harbor dredging project by the U.S Army Corp of Engineers – a sandy oasis has been created.

“They are removing 67,000 cubic yards of sand from between the two piers – where shoals build up over time and it becomes a hazard to navigation,” said Two River City Manager Greg Buckley.

That sand is being pumped from the floor of Lake Michigan and deposited here on this property a quarter mile south of Neshotah Beach.

“This is just one of those gifts we’ve been given this summer,” Buckley said.

Buckley says it’s a 24-7 operation – that the U.S. Corp of Engineers calls beach nourishment.

“Relocating that clean Lake Michigan bottom sand from the channels where we don’t want it – to along the shoreline,” said Buckley.

This section of land, available for public use, once was home to a beach roughly one tenth of what you see here. Now it is expansive.

“There is an expansive beach here that kind of looks like our main beach did before Lake Michigan levels took away about a 100 yards of it,” Buckley said.

And now thanks to the dredging project about to wrap up – the thousands of people who visit Neshotah beach have a new option.

“It’s giving back some of what Mother Nature has taken away with high lake levels,” said Buckley.

A section of shoreline with no shortage of sand with plenty of room for people to enjoy here at North Pier Beach. Buckley says the beach is coming at basically no cost to the city.