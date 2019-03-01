New Blood Mobile for Community Blood Center Video

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - A local organization dedicated to maintaining a reliable blood supply in northeast Wisconsin has a new tool. It is a new blood mobile for the Community Blood Center.

Outside ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah - a new tool is put to work. It is a new blood mobile for the Community Blood Center - specially equipped to collect the gift of life.

“It's tall, it's wide, it's expansive and creates a better donor experience,” said Kristine Belanger of Community Blood Center.

“It expands our capacity and our ability to reach out into the community,” said John Hagins, president of the organization.

The blood mobile is the latest addition to the blood center's fleet, with three screening rooms where donors’ medical histories are checked.

“Ultimately what we're trying to do is make sure the donor is safe to donate and safe to donate for other people,” said Belanger.

Also, five beds designed to keep donors comfortable as they go through the 10 minutes it takes to make a blood donation.

“Our staff is highly trained and are fantastic with donors and ensure that the donors have a great experience,” Belanger said.

Outfitted with the latest technology needed to maintain the regional blood supply.

“Equipment with the right technology so that we can collect double red cells. So, if there is a donor that can donate two red cells, they can do it on this bus and we also have electronic scales so we can have more precise blood donation,” Hagins added.

Last year the blood center collected 50,000 donations, supplying 21 hospitals in northeast Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. This new blood mobile will only increase those numbers - at least that is what donors like Eileen Schmidt hope.

“Just come and give. So many people need blood, so just come and give, it doesn't hurt at all,” said Schmidt.