New Board of Trustees Chair announced for St. Norbert College

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A new chair has been announced for the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees.

According to an email sent to the St. Norbert College community, Fr. Andrew Ciferni, O. Praem is the Board’s next Chair after Mike Van Asten, the previous chair, stepped down earlier this week.

Fr. Ciferni graduated from St. Norbert College in 1964 and is in his second term as a Trustee. He has spent 61 years in the Norbertine Order.

President Brian Bruess says Fr. Ciferni was recognized for his service to the College and the Order with an honorary degree in 2002.

According to the email, Fr. Ciferni states “I believe that my background prepares me to take up the work of board leadership. My focus will be on recalling us to our sense of Communio, working closely with President Bruess in moving us forward to become more and more of what we are – a great Catholic, Norbertine, Liberal Arts college”.

In the email, President Bruess says “I am delighted to work in partnership with Fr. Ciferni in the months to come. And, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Mike Van Asten for his leadership as chair and two decades of service on the Board of Trustees.”