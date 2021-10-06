New brewery hopes to pour back into Two Rivers’ economy

A new brewery is headed to downtown Two Rivers and expected to open in summer 2022. (WFRV)

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — Two Rivers city leaders hope a new brewery planned for downtown is just what the city needs.

“The community needs something to help revitalize the economic development in Two Rivers,” said Gina Krahn, co-owner of Cool City Brewing Company.

The home of the ice cream sundae is happy to scoop up that new brewery, which is expected to open in summer 2022.

“Our vision for the brewery is that it really is the legacy that people look back and say that really did spark economic growth,” Gina said.

Renderings of the Cool City Brewing Company coming to downtown Two Rivers in summer 2022. (HANDOUT)

It’s moving into the old Wells Fargo building, which has been sitting vacant for the last two years.

City Manager Greg Buckley says the project is part of a larger redevelopment currently happening in the downtown area.

“Our downtown is critically important,” Buckley said. “It’s (also) critically important folks reinvest, especially in ‘white elephant’ buildings, which is what the old Wells Fargo building had become. We are thrilled to to the moon for the proposed $1.5 million investment.”

The city knows all too well what happens when companies leave for good.

“This community has seen setbacks that you could see from a long ways out,” Buckley added. “The loss of Hamilton as our major manufacturer and some of those (other) body blows that the community took back in the 90s and early 2000s.”

That’s exactly why the new owners say they chose downtown.

“We all like bars, but we wanted to be a little bit different,” said co-owner Barry Krahn. “A place to just hang out and be family-friendly.”

The goal is to pour more than just beer back into the local economy.

“The investment we’re seeing on the public side and the private side bodes very well for redevelopment,” Buckley said.

The old Wells Fargo building in downtown Two Rivers will be transformed into Cool City Brewing Company, which is expected to open in summer 2022. (WFRV)

Cool City Brewing, located at 1718 West Park St., sits right off the main square downtown.

There will be flexible seating options for about 150 guests indoors, and an outdoor patio, with seating for 80, that will be accessed through two clear glass garage doors, making indoor/outdoor dining simple.

The brewery will also keep the original bank drive-thru and update it for its coffeehouse portion of the project.

“Cool City plans to offer 14 different styles of house craft beer, ciders, and seltzers that will be on tap at a given time, plus six additional guest taps are planned to support other local breweries,” Krahn said.

When it comes to food, there will be healthier options, along with comfort foods, like sliders and meatballs as various shareable “food flights.”

The brewery is expected to bring 25 to 30 jobs to the area when it finally opens.