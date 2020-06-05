New Brown County expo center meets milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Expo Center met a milestone on Thursday with the official ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Officials celebrated putting the final steel beam in place to complete the outer frame of the 127,000 square foot structure.

“They’re on budget and they’re on time, despite all the different things that have come after, come to us as a community in terms of this project, so from that standpoint, we’re really excited,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

The facility will be known as Resch Expo and it is expected to open in January 2021.

