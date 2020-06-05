GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

New Brown County expo center meets milestone

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Expo Center met a milestone on Thursday with the official ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Officials celebrated putting the final steel beam in place to complete the outer frame of the 127,000 square foot structure.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“They’re on budget and they’re on time, despite all the different things that have come after, come to us as a community in terms of this project, so from that standpoint, we’re really excited,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

The facility will be known as Resch Expo and it is expected to open in January 2021.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"