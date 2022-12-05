TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area.

The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.

In addition to making their own beer, there will also be a restaurant and coffee shop equipped with a drive-thru.

Founding partner Gina Krahn of Wine Not LLC, the company developing Cool City, says, “We really felt [a restaurant] was a need here in the community.”

Wine Not is also responsible for the development of two other businesses coming sometime next summer.

Briars & Brambles is a gift store that will primarily sell Two Rivers tourist items. Attached to it will be a gelato shop called Buckets Gelato.

Both businesses will be located on Washington Street, where an abandoned Uni-Mart gas station has been for more than a decade.

Krahn says, “Our goal right from the beginning was, ‘Let’s go make some of those buildings that are sitting vacant and dark and bring them back to life.'”

The city is also excited to see the businesses reinvigorate the economy and draw tourists.

City manager Greg Buckley says, “We look forward to seeing this site reborn and being added to the list of other good things that are happening in the business community.”

Wine Not also says they hope to establish even more businesses in the area in the future.