STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County has a new cafe in the area, serving some sweet treats and savory sides while on the lookout for more employees.

According to a Facebook post, Bluefront Cafe opened on Tuesday, June 7. The store reports it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of the menu items on opening day include Strawberry Rhubarb Walnut Crumble, a Meat Quiche, and Chickpea Pasta Salad.

Employment opportunities

On its Facebook page it shows the cafe is looking for more employees. Specifically, full-time Kitchen Staff/Line and Prep Cook and several part-time Servers, Hosts, Counter, and Bussers.

Current staff says you can stop by to fill out an application or apply through the Facebook page.

If you’re looking to stop by for a bite or wanted to check out the employment opportunity, the address is 86 W. Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay.