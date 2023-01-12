KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business.

Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.

“Thank you so much to everyone who was able to attend and everyone that helps me to make my dreams become a reality,” said the owner on its Facebook page.

Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets is located at 150 East Second Street in Kaukauna and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Officials say that hours will be expanding in the summer.

While the owner is looking to get involved in community activities, Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets is participating in National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on February 4, 2023.

“We are open early, 8 a.m.,” said the owner. “Customers are welcome to come in their [pajamas]. There will be lots of sales, lots of mini donuts, and more fun activities.”

For more information about Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets, you can visit the candy store’s website here.