FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New charges for two inmates who tried to escape Outagamie County Jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Outagamie County Authorities say that two high-profile inmates attempted to escape custody on Sunday Night.

In a press release late Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened on June 7th at 10:30 p.m, involving Demetrius Williams and Matthew Beyer. Williams, who is accused in the murder of 3-year-old Zyana Corbin and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend who was pregnant in February, hid in a common area of the County jail. When a Corrections Officer entered that area, Williams reportedly approached the Officer with an improvised weapon and grabbed the Officer’s wrists. He then reportedly told the Officer to release Beyer from his jail cell. Authorities were able to control and detain both men without further incident.

Matthew Beyer, who is in custody in connection to the homicide of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer in February, was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday afternoon. He did not make that court appearance.

Williams and Beyer now face additional charges or attempted escape, and taking a hostage release without bodily harm. It is unclear when either of them will be in court regarding the new charges. Local Five reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for comment and did not hear back as of this post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"