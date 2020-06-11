New charges for two inmates who tried to escape Outagamie County Jail

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Outagamie County Authorities say that two high-profile inmates attempted to escape custody on Sunday Night.

In a press release late Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened on June 7th at 10:30 p.m, involving Demetrius Williams and Matthew Beyer. Williams, who is accused in the murder of 3-year-old Zyana Corbin and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend who was pregnant in February, hid in a common area of the County jail. When a Corrections Officer entered that area, Williams reportedly approached the Officer with an improvised weapon and grabbed the Officer’s wrists. He then reportedly told the Officer to release Beyer from his jail cell. Authorities were able to control and detain both men without further incident.

Matthew Beyer, who is in custody in connection to the homicide of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer in February, was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday afternoon. He did not make that court appearance.

Williams and Beyer now face additional charges or attempted escape, and taking a hostage release without bodily harm. It is unclear when either of them will be in court regarding the new charges. Local Five reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for comment and did not hear back as of this post.