New Columbia-class submarine to be named U.S.S. Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin State Flag_-4160505311968542659

(WFRV) – Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite has announced on Wednesday that the new Columbia-class submarine currently under construction is to be named the U.S.S. Wisconsin.

Following the announcement, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin shared, “What a great day for the state of Wisconsin. I am so proud that one of the next U.S. Navy submarines will carry the Wisconsin name. Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America’s security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation’s defense.”

Senator Baldwin introduced a resolution in July that helped lead the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation in requesting that the Secretary of the Navy name a submarine the U.S.S. Wisconsin.

A few short months later with the help of Senator Baldwin’s push and all ten members of Wisconsin’s federal delegation, the Secretary of the Navy announced that the next Columbia Class Submarine will carry the Wisconsin name.

 “This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines,” said Senator Baldwin.

The Columbia-class has not yet been finished and will replace the Ohio-class.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Looking at the Vikings

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week