New Columbia-class submarine to be named U.S.S. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite has announced on Wednesday that the new Columbia-class submarine currently under construction is to be named the U.S.S. Wisconsin.

Following the announcement, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin shared, “What a great day for the state of Wisconsin. I am so proud that one of the next U.S. Navy submarines will carry the Wisconsin name. Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America’s security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation’s defense.”

Senator Baldwin introduced a resolution in July that helped lead the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation in requesting that the Secretary of the Navy name a submarine the U.S.S. Wisconsin.

A few short months later with the help of Senator Baldwin’s push and all ten members of Wisconsin’s federal delegation, the Secretary of the Navy announced that the next Columbia Class Submarine will carry the Wisconsin name.

“This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines,” said Senator Baldwin.

The Columbia-class has not yet been finished and will replace the Ohio-class.

Latest Stories