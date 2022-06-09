GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every year, Local 5 spends a day where our entire staff can volunteer and give back in the communities where we live. It’s known as our “Founder’s Day of Caring,” from our parent company, Nexstar Media.

For 2022, the station has chosen the New Community Center in Green Bay.

“New Community Shelter was a facility that was created for adults experiencing homelessness,” said Kari Watt, director of operations for the shelter. But it’s much more than a “traditional” homeless shelter. Not only does it provide emergency housing for people in hard times, it also has transitional living allowing people to rent apartments.

“We are more of a program that gets people back on track to who they used to be or who they really want to be,” Watt said.

The shelter also provides a warm dinner meal to anyone that needs it 365 days a year.

“Right now, our numbers are real high,” said Watt, saying the shelter is averaging about 300 meals a night.

The organization relies heavily on donations. And that’s where you come in.

“Bath towels, wash clothes, flip flops for shower shoes, we can even use things like fingernail clippers,” added Watt.

As we get ready to enter the summer months, the shelter is also especially in need of things like sunscreen, ponchos, and even elastic waist sweatpants.

Scan the QR code for the New Community Shelter’s wish list.

“Things we sorta take for granted are things that we need,” Watt said.

And in these changing times, your help is needed now more than ever before.

“We’ve had professionals stay here. We’ve had a dentist that lived here. We had an attorney that lived here. Anybody in any social class could end up here,” said Watt.

Volunteers are also needed for everything from food prep and handout, to gardening, even game nights. Information on volunteering can be found here.

You can find a wish list of the everyday items the shelter needs here.