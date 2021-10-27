NEW Community Shelter expecting increase in clients as temperatures drop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials at the NEW Community Shelter say there are 98 beds in total available at the shelter, as of Wednesday.

“Our numbers are high in-shelter,” Terri Refsguard, CEO of the NEW Community Shelter explained. “We’re probably in the high 70’s, so we have some movement in the rooms, some extra space, but not a lot.”

With temperatures dropping, the in-shelter population is expected to rise.

“One thing that keeps people out of shelters often is pride,” Refsguard said. “And sometimes when it gets too hot or too cold, that’s when someone will put aside that pride and come in.”

The shelter is currently looking for donations of winter outerwear, like jackets, hats, and gloves to help get their clients ready for colder weather.

“Many of our people are taking the bus to work and back,” Refsguard added, “so they’re walking to the bus stops. We still have people riding their bicycles to work as well.”

Heading into the holiday season, officials at the shelter say they are also seeing an increase in attendance at their community meals.

“That’s always a gauge when our numbers go up for the Community Meal Program,” Refsguard said. “We shortly after see them starting coming through the front door.”

Some of the people they’re seeing coming through the front door are people who have been there before, but for a different reason.

“[We’re seeing] people who used to drop off donations that are now in need of our services,” Refsguard explained. “They know it’s not something to be embarrassed about or feel shameful about to come to the NEW Community Shelter to get back on your feet.”

