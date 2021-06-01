New Community Shelter opens dining room after 442 days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – 442 days ago the New Community Shelter closed their Schneider Hall dining room, but now it has reopened.

The shelter closed its doors to program participants, but still served meals-to-go to individuals and families who were in need. The shelter also stopped all volunteer groups from coming in and helping with the meal program.

“The first few months we closed the dining room, community meal participants asked daily if we would be back again tomorrow. We assured everyone that we would not close our meal program – we couldn’t because there are too many people who rely on the program to feed themselves and their families,” says Terri Refsguard, New Community Shelter CEO.

Some of the challenges the shelter faced were:

Not having volunteer groups in to help provide, prepare and serve meals

Increased costs for food and the new cost of preparing to serve meals to-go

Cost of staffing because staff had to plan, prepare, purchase and serve meals every day

Increase in meals being served to participants

Increased number of people needing food boxes

In 2020 alone the shelter provided 1,119 meal boxes and served 162,039 meals, which was a 67% increase from 2019, the New Community Shelter says.

The shelter will be open on Tuesday, June 1 for dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The New Community Shelter will take temperatures of individuals coming for meals as a precautionary measure. The shelter will also continue to offer meals to-go.

For more information visit the New Community Shelter’s website.